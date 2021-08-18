Wednesday rain in Tuskahoma: Ideas to make the most of it
(TUSKAHOMA, OK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Tuskahoma Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tuskahoma:
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0