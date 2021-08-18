Verdigre Daily Weather Forecast
VERDIGRE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- 8 to 18 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
