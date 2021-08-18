Verdigre Daily Weather Forecast

VERDIGRE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 70 °F 8 to 18 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 86 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.