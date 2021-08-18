Cancel
Verdigre, NE

Verdigre Daily Weather Forecast

Verdigre Updates
Verdigre Updates
 6 days ago

VERDIGRE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0bV7VojQ00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • 8 to 18 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Verdigre Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

