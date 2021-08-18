Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sean Lock: 8 Out of 10 Cats fans remember comedian’s hilarious performance in ‘Carrot in a Box’ game

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26w8oj_0bV7Vl5F00

8 Out of 10 Cats fans are remembering Sean Lock’s hilarious performance during the game “carrot in a box” following the comedian’s death.

The panel-show regular died of cancer aged 58, his agent announced on Wednesday (18 August).

They wrote: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.”

While fellow comedians such as Lee Mack and Ricky Gervais paid tribute to the comic, fans shared their favourite memories of Lock, with many recalling a game which took place on 8 Out of 10 Cats.

The moment happened during a Christmas episode of the quiz show and centred around a bluffing game, in which both Lock and co-star Jon Richardson were presented with their own box, one of which contained a carrot.

One comic would look in their box and then convince the other to swap the box or not, with the aim of the game being to end up with the box with the carrot in it.

Lock looked first, simply saying: “I’ll keep this, it’s got the carrot in” which prompted tears from host Jimmy Carr and the other panelists as they laughed at the ridiculousness of the game.

Richardson chose to swap the boxes, telling Lock: “Can I just say, at this point if there’s no carrot in that box, you are a genius.”

It then turned out that Lock had been bluffing, with the comic pretending to twiddle an imaginary moustache as his plan was unveiled. Richardson stormed out of the studio in response.

The clip was widely shared on Twitter on Wednesday, with one fan writing: “Sean Lock’s genius game of carrot in a box is one of my favourite moments of television ever, what a man. Rest in peace.”

“Carrot in a box will always be legendary,” another said.

Richardson also referred to the clip in his tribute, as he remembered the “undisputed, undefeated, carrot in a box champion”.

David Walliams also shared the clip, writing: “The genius of Sean Lock.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

219K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carr
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
David Walliams
Person
Sean Lock
Person
Lee Mack
Person
Jon Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carrot#8 Out Of 10 Cats#Comedians#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

BREAKING: Comedian Sean Lock dies aged 58

Comedian Sean Lock has very sadly passed away from cancer, his agent has confirmed. He was 58. He was best known for his stand-up comedy, and appeared in shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, 15 Storeys High and The Last Leg. A statement from his agent to PA...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

British comedian and 8 Out of 10 Cats star Sean Lock dies at 58

Lock, who died after battling cancer, appeared on UK shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats, QI, The Last Leg, Have I Got News for You and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year. "Sean Lock was one the funniest people I ever got to meet," James Corden wrote on Instagram. "I always felt privileged anytime I got to be in his orbit. He will be missed by so many, and my thoughts are with his family today. Thank you for the laughs Sean."
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Sean Lock, former star of ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’, has died aged 58

British comedian Sean Lock, best known for 8 Out of 10 Cats, has died from cancer at the age of 58, it’s been confirmed. As per BBC, Lock’s agent Off The Kerb Productions confirmed the news in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Comedian Sean Lock

English comedian and actor Sean Lock has died from cancer at the age of 58, per The Guardian. Lock was perhaps famous for being a team captain on the British comedy panel show "8 Out of 10 Cats," appearing on 105 episodes (per IMDb). Per the outlet, he also found success with appearances on shows such as "The Big Fat Quiz of the Year," "QI," "Have I Got News for You," and "The Last Leg."
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Sean Lock Dies: ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’ Comedian Was 58; Tributes From Ricky Gervais, Bill Bailey, David Baddiel & More

Sean Lock, the UK TV personality known for his deadpan style and appearances on panel shows such as 8 Out Of 10 Cats, has died at the age of 58. Lock had been battling cancer for some time and died at home surrounded by his family, his agent confirmed to the Guardian. Breaking into TV in the early 1990s with a role on Rob Newman and David Baddiel’s Newman And Baddiel In Pieces, Lock had various behind and in front of the camera roles on the small screen and on radio. He had his own BBC Radio 4 show 15 Minutes Of...
CelebritiesVulture

Sean Lock, Comedian and British Panel-Show Legend, Dead at 58

Sean Lock, the English comedian who’s perhaps best known as a tenured, deadpan captain on the panel shows 8 Out of 10 Cats and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, has died at the age of 58. Lock’s agent confirmed to BBC News that the cause of death was cancer, and he was “surrounded by his family” at home. Since 2005, Lock’s heady presence on Channel 4 made him a fan-favorite among viewers: There’s a solid chance you’ve seen viral clips of his work, whether it was about a carrot in a box, challenging wanks, or constructive criticism to children actors. Prior to his panel-show era, Lock wrote and starred in his own 2002 recluse sitcom, 15 Storeys High. Several prominent comedians from across the pond, including Bill Bailey, Jimmy Carr, and Stephen Merchant have mourned the loss of their close friend on social media. Ricky Gervais also wrote that Lock was “one of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation.” He is survived by his wife and three children.
CelebritiesTelegraph

‘He was joking to the end’: Sean Lock remembered by Bill Bailey, Harry Hill and Miles Jupp

Corporate gigs are the dark underbelly of comedy – unsexy, uncelebrated, and punishingly hard to nail. For most comedians, the paycheque is their only compensation. Not Sean Lock. “He took great pride in doing the hardest gigs," says Harry Hill of his friend and fellow comedian. “He told me he did a gig for the scaffolders’ awards, and he said: ‘I just wrote 25 jokes about scaffolders – why don’t you give scaffolders a long lunch break? Because any longer and you’d have to teach them how to do it again.’”
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

32 of the funniest and most moving tributes to Sean Lock following the comedian’s death, aged 58

The comedian Sean Lock, best known for his role on the panel show 8 out of 10 Cats, has died aged 58 following a battle with cancer. Lock, best known for his deadpan style, was a captain on the popular Channel 4 show as well as its hybrid show 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, opposite Jon Richardson.He also appeared on other panel shows such as QI, The Last Leg, Have I Got News for You, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, the BBC sitcom 15 Storeys High, as well as numerous tours as a stand-up...
CelebritiesNME

Sean Lock’s funniest moments: from ‘Carrot in a Box’ to his dream obituary

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to describe Sean Lock – who has died aged the age of 58 – as a linchpin of British comedy. With his unassuming presence, you underestimated his quick wit and ability to spin off into the realms of comic surrealism at your peril. Fashioned in the white heat of the thriving ’90s comedy scene, his presence on panel shows was always guaranteed to bump the quality up a few notches, and cult favourite BBC sitcom 15 Storeys High encapsulated his absurd yet gritty comedy perfectly. Here are just a few of his best moments.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

I was in awe of Sean Lock – this is a colossal loss to the world of comedy

Like everyone else in the comedy community, I have been floored by the death of Sean Lock. It feels surreal even to write those words down. I wasn’t a friend of his, just a massive fan who was utterly delighted, excited and in awe on the few occasions I got to work with him. I sat next to him on a panel show once, I was a bundle of nerves and told him so. He was very nice to me and gave me space and teased me afterwards for mumbling a funny answer to him instead of saying it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy