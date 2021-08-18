Cancel
Loa, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Loa

LOA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bV7VkCW00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy smoke then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then patchy smoke overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • 7 to 16 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 39 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

