Daily Weather Forecast For Loa

LOA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Patchy smoke then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then patchy smoke overnight High 75 °F, low 46 °F 7 to 16 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 64 °F, low 39 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



