Daily Weather Forecast For Loa
LOA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy smoke then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then patchy smoke overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- 7 to 16 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0