Weather Forecast For Terreton
TERRETON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
