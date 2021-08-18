Cancel
Terreton, ID

Weather Forecast For Terreton

Posted by 
Terreton Digest
Terreton Digest
 6 days ago

TERRETON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bV7VbFz00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

