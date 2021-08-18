Weather Forecast For Terreton

TERRETON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 65 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, August 20 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 73 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



