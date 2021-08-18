Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wall, SD

Wall Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Wall News Beat
Wall News Beat
 6 days ago

WALL, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bV7VYYg00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Wall News Beat

Wall News Beat

Wall, SD
9
Followers
199
Post
451
Views
ABOUT

With Wall News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wall, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy