Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parksville, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Parksville

Posted by 
Parksville Bulletin
Parksville Bulletin
 6 days ago

PARKSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bV7VQUs00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Parksville Bulletin

Parksville Bulletin

Parksville, KY
37
Followers
326
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Parksville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parksville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy