Kent, OH

Davey Tree promotes Cameron Pierce as district manager

By Jimmy Miller
lawnandlandscape.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENT, Ohio – The Davey Tree Expert Company has promoted Cameron Pierce to district manager of Davey’s Hamden, Connecticut, Residential/Commercial (R/C) services office. “Cam is a well-rounded arborist who holds technical strengths in many areas of arboriculture and client experience,” said Phil Snyder, vice president, East Atlantic, R/C services. “This combination of effective communication, leadership skills, experience and focus on client service will propel Cam as he continues to grow the Hamden office.”

www.lawnandlandscape.com

