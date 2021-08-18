Cancel
Livingston, WI

Livingston Daily Weather Forecast

Livingston News Alert
Livingston News Alert
 6 days ago

LIVINGSTON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bV7VF2700

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

