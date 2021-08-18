Livingston Daily Weather Forecast
LIVINGSTON, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
