San Diego, CA

A hit-and-run accident injured a female pedestrian in the Sherman Heights Area (San Diego, CA)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQBNW_0bV7VE9O00
A hit-and-run accident injured a female pedestrian in the Sherman Heights Area (San Diego, CA)

On Tuesday morning, a woman sustained injuries after being hit by a vehicle while she was crossing a street in the Sherman Heights area, police said.

As per the initial information, the pedestrian crash took place at 2:13 a.m. The woman was crossing G Street in the middle of the 2100 block when a vehicle struck her and then drove away from the scene.

On arrival, paramedics rushed her to a hospital, where she was treated for a broken leg. It is unclear if the pedestrian was using a crosswalk or not at the time of the accident. Authorities have not provided a description of the suspect or their vehicle.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

August 18, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the California region.

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
