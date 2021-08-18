A hit-and-run accident injured a female pedestrian in the Sherman Heights Area (San Diego, CA)

On Tuesday morning, a woman sustained injuries after being hit by a vehicle while she was crossing a street in the Sherman Heights area, police said.

As per the initial information, the pedestrian crash took place at 2:13 a.m. The woman was crossing G Street in the middle of the 2100 block when a vehicle struck her and then drove away from the scene.

On arrival, paramedics rushed her to a hospital, where she was treated for a broken leg. It is unclear if the pedestrian was using a crosswalk or not at the time of the accident. Authorities have not provided a description of the suspect or their vehicle.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

August 18, 2021