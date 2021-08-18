Cancel
‘Think Israel, Buy Israeli’ Initiative Promotes Purchase Of Blue And White Products

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnique collaboration seeks to expand sales and customers for Israeli products. Israel’s Ministry of Economy and Industry, in cooperation with the Ministry’s attachés in New York, has unveiled a unique collaboration with the American Communities Helping Israel (ACHI) organization to expand the circle of customers and sales of Israeli manufacturers with a “Made in Israel” label in the US and Canadian markets.

