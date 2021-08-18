4-Day Weather Forecast For Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



