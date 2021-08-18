Cancel
Crestone, CO

Sun forecast for Crestone — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Crestone Digest
Crestone Digest
 6 days ago

(CRESTONE, CO) A sunny Wednesday is here for Crestone, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Crestone:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0bV7V1lC00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 45 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crestone Digest

Crestone Digest

Crestone, CO
With Crestone Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

