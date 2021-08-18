Daily Weather Forecast For Glen Ullin

GLEN ULLIN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 96 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 67 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 21 mph



