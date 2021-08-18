Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indian Lake, NY

Indian Lake Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Indian Lake Post
Indian Lake Post
 6 days ago

INDIAN LAKE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bV7UqMH00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Indian Lake Post

Indian Lake Post

Indian Lake, NY
18
Followers
288
Post
680
Views
ABOUT

With Indian Lake Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian Lake, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy