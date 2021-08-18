Happy Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HAPPY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0