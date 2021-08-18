Cancel
Theodosia, MO

Daily Weather Forecast For Theodosia

Theodosia Digest
Theodosia Digest
 6 days ago

THEODOSIA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bV7UlBs00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Theodosia Digest

Theodosia Digest

Theodosia, MO
With Theodosia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

