Great River, NY

Take advantage of Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Great River

Great River Dispatch
Great River Dispatch
 6 days ago

(GREAT RIVER, NY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Great River Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Great River:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0bV7Uhey00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 72 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 71 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

