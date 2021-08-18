Cancel
Green River, UT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Green River

Green River Today
Green River Today
 6 days ago

GREEN RIVER, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • 10 to 17 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Green River Today

Green River Today

Green River, UT
