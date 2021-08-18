4-Day Weather Forecast For Green River
GREEN RIVER, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- 10 to 17 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
