Ridgway Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

RIDGWAY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 84 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



