Jackpot, NV

Jackpot Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Jackpot News Flash
 6 days ago

JACKPOT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bV7U82u00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Jackpot, NV
With Jackpot News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

