Jackpot Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
JACKPOT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0