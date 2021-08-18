4-Day Weather Forecast For Alamo

ALAMO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of smoke overnight High 91 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, August 19 Areas of smoke then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



