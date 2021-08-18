Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alamo, NV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Alamo

Posted by 
Alamo Voice
Alamo Voice
 6 days ago

ALAMO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0bV7U6HS00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of smoke overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of smoke then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Alamo Voice

Alamo Voice

Alamo, NV
4
Followers
196
Post
164
Views
ABOUT

With Alamo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alamo, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nv#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy