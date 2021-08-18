4-Day Weather Forecast For Alamo
ALAMO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of smoke overnight
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 19
Areas of smoke then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
