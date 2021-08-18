Wednesday rain in Nucla: Ideas to make the most of it

(NUCLA, CO) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Nucla Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nucla:

Wednesday, August 18 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 82 °F, low 57 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 71 °F, low 54 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.