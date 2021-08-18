Cancel
Jackman, ME

4-Day Weather Forecast For Jackman

Jackman Daily
 6 days ago

JACKMAN, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bV7TtyF00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jackman, ME
With Jackman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

