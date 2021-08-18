4-Day Weather Forecast For Jackman

JACKMAN, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



