4-Day Weather Forecast For Jackman
JACKMAN, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
