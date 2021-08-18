Cancel
Seligman, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Seligman

Seligman News Beat
 6 days ago

SELIGMAN, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bV7TqK400

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

