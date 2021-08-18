Daily Weather Forecast For Seligman
SELIGMAN, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
