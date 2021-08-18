Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardiner, MT

Wednesday rain in Gardiner meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Gardiner News Flash
Gardiner News Flash
 6 days ago

(GARDINER, MT) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Gardiner, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gardiner:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bV7TpRL00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Gardiner News Flash

Gardiner News Flash

Gardiner, MT
9
Followers
257
Post
786
Views
ABOUT

With Gardiner News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gardiner, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy