Crosby Weather Forecast

CROSBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 65 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 62 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



