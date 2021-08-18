Crosby Weather Forecast
CROSBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
