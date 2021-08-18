Daily Weather Forecast For Lincoln

LINCOLN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Light rain during the day; while areas of fog overnight High 56 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 19 Areas of fog then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 69 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 68 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 64 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



