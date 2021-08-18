Daily Weather Forecast For Lincoln
LINCOLN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Light rain during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 56 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Areas of fog then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 69 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
