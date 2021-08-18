Cancel
Lincoln, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Lincoln

Lincoln Times
Lincoln Times
 6 days ago

LINCOLN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bV7TVyv00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Light rain during the day; while areas of fog overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of fog then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lincoln, MT
With Lincoln Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

