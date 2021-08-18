Bunker Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BUNKER, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
