Bunker, MO

Bunker Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Bunker News Beat
Bunker News Beat
 6 days ago

BUNKER, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0bV7T5MW00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Bunker News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

