Longville Weather Forecast
LONGVILLE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
