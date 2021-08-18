Point Roberts Daily Weather Forecast
POINT ROBERTS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
