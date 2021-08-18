Point Roberts Daily Weather Forecast

POINT ROBERTS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of Rain Showers High 73 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Rain Showers High 75 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.