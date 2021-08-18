4-Day Weather Forecast For Franklin
FRANKLIN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0