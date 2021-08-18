Cancel
Yoder, CO

Yoder Weather Forecast

Yoder Post
Yoder Post
 6 days ago

YODER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bV7SZKm00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Yoder Post

Yoder Post

Yoder, CO
With Yoder Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

