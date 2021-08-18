Buxton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BUXTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 79 °F
- 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 79 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 79 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
