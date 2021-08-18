Littlefork Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LITTLEFORK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 20
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
