Littlefork Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LITTLEFORK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 93 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, August 20 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, August 21 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 25 mph



