Littlefork, MN

Littlefork Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Littlefork News Watch
 6 days ago

LITTLEFORK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gzhcc_0bV7SVns00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Littlefork News Watch

Littlefork, MN
ABOUT

With Littlefork News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

