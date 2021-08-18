Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dove Creek, CO

Dove Creek Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Dove Creek Bulletin
Dove Creek Bulletin
 6 days ago

DOVE CREEK, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bV7SUv900

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Dove Creek Bulletin

Dove Creek Bulletin

Dove Creek, CO
10
Followers
237
Post
789
Views
ABOUT

With Dove Creek Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dove Creek, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy