Dove Creek Daily Weather Forecast

DOVE CREEK, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 54 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 50 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.