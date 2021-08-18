Dove Creek Daily Weather Forecast
DOVE CREEK, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
