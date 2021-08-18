4-Day Weather Forecast For Cando
CANDO, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, August 19
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, August 21
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
