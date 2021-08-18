4-Day Weather Forecast For Cando

CANDO, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, August 19 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 24 mph



Saturday, August 21 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.