Benkelman Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BENKELMAN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 63 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
