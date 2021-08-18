Cancel
Benkelman, NE

Benkelman Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Benkelman News Beat
 6 days ago

BENKELMAN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bV7SQOF00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Benkelman, NE
