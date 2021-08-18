Daily Weather Forecast For Scobey

SCOBEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 70 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 63 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Friday, August 20 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 63 °F, low 41 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 10 mph



