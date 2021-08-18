Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scobey, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Scobey

Posted by 
Scobey Bulletin
Scobey Bulletin
 6 days ago

SCOBEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bV7SOs100

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 41 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Scobey Bulletin

Scobey Bulletin

Scobey, MT
9
Followers
176
Post
222
Views
ABOUT

With Scobey Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scobey, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Mt#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy