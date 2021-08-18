Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clayton, IL

Clayton Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Clayton Daily
Clayton Daily
 6 days ago

CLAYTON, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0bV7SNzI00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Clayton Daily

Clayton Daily

Clayton, IL
14
Followers
246
Post
808
Views
ABOUT

With Clayton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clayton, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clayton Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy