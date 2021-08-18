Cancel
Correctionville, IA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Correctionville

Correctionville News Watch
Correctionville News Watch
 6 days ago

CORRECTIONVILLE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0bV7SJSO00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Correctionville News Watch

Correctionville News Watch

Correctionville, IA
With Correctionville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

