4-Day Weather Forecast For Correctionville
CORRECTIONVILLE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
