Cooperstown, ND

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cooperstown

Cooperstown Digest
 6 days ago

COOPERSTOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SzBPD_0bV7SHgw00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Cooperstown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

