4-Day Weather Forecast For Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 31 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 26 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 23 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.