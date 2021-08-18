Monterey Weather Forecast

MONTEREY, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, August 20 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 76 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



