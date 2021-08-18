Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey, VA

Monterey Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Monterey News Watch
Monterey News Watch
 6 days ago

MONTEREY, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0bV7SGoD00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Monterey News Watch

Monterey News Watch

Monterey, VA
16
Followers
296
Post
520
Views
ABOUT

With Monterey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monterey, VA
City
Chance, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monterey Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy