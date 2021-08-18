Monterey Weather Forecast
MONTEREY, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
