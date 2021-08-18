Weather Forecast For Neah Bay
NEAH BAY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 55 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 62 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
