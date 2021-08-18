Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(MEDWAY, ME) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Medway Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Medway:

Wednesday, August 18 Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Rain Showers High 84 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, August 20 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.