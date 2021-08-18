Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medway, ME

Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Medway Post
Medway Post
 6 days ago

(MEDWAY, ME) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Medway Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Medway:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bV7SBOa00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Medway Post

Medway Post

Medway, ME
8
Followers
273
Post
611
Views
ABOUT

With Medway Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Medway, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy