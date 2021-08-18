Daily Weather Forecast For Chama

CHAMA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 45 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



