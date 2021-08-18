San Luis Weather Forecast

SAN LUIS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 52 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 47 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 74 °F, low 46 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 52 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.