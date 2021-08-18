Cancel
San Luis, CO

San Luis Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 6 days ago

SAN LUIS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bV7S9iN00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

