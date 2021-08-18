San Luis Weather Forecast
SAN LUIS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
