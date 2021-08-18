4-Day Weather Forecast For Belfield
BELFIELD, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0