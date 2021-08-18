Cancel
Belfield, ND

4-Day Weather Forecast For Belfield

Belfield Post
Belfield Post
 6 days ago

BELFIELD, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bV7S7wv00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 71 °F, low 54 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

