Chambers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHAMBERS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
