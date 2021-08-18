4-Day Weather Forecast For La Crosse

LA CROSSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 67 °F 9 to 21 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F 13 to 20 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



