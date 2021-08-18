Cancel
La Crosse, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For La Crosse

La Crosse Digest
 6 days ago

LA CROSSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bV7S5BT00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • 9 to 21 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • 13 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

